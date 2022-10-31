NCAA: CSB's Gozum nabs 2nd Player of the Week citation

MANILA, Philippines -- In a week filled with career-high performances in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament, Will Gozum stood out for league-leading De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB).

Against a defense-oriented Jose Rizal University squad last Wednesday, the 6-foot-7 bruiser poured in a career-best 34 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field, imposing his will and getting the shots he wanted for the Blazers en route to a 92–79 victory.

This marks the second time that the 23-year-old Gozum reset his career-high this season, beating his 25-point outing from CSB's 85-72 win over Mapua University last October 19.

The feat got Gozum the nod to be the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week.

The fourth-year big man edged out Arellano University's Cade Flores, San Beda University's Tony Ynot, San Sebastian College's Rhinwil Yambing, and Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Louie Sangalang for the weekly honor decided and deliberated upon by print and online media regularly covering the league.

Gozum, who became the first player so far this season to be named Player of the Week twice, didn't look into his career-high that much as he thinks anyone of his teammates can get hot at any given game.

"I'm happy na naka-career high ako pero sana magtuloy-tuloy pa rin kami. Siguro, day ko lang ngayon at feel ko na next game, mga teammates ko naman magwo-work (for the win)," Gozum said.

CSB head coach Charles Tiu, though, is expecting more from his prized big man as the Taft crew continues its bid to catch the Final 4 bus for the first time since 2002.

"It is (what I'm looking for in Will) except for the turnovers. He really carried up but he still had seven turnovers and zero assists," Tiu said.

"His turnovers are mind-boggling so I guess we have to improve on his passing but he still played a great game and I tip my hat off to him. He was really good in this game."

