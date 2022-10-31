NBA: Lakers beat Denver for first triumph of season

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the second quarter of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California, 20 October 2022. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James scored a game-high 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers became the last NBA team to win a game this season, defeating Denver 121-110 on Sunday.

Anthony Davis added 23 points and 15 rebounds while Russell Westbrook came off the bench to contribute 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the host Lakers improved to 1-5 by ending their futility run.

"We needed this one," Davis said. "We needed this for our team, our spirits, our fans, our organization. We come out and showed what we're capable of. It could be the start of a run for us."

HIGHLIGHTS:

The 0-5 start had matched the 2014-15 Lakers for the worst in the club's history, which dates to 1947, but the victory avoided a new mark and gave coach Darvin Ham his first victory.

"It feels good to get that monkey off our back," Davis said. "Get a win in the win column and try to get this thing going."

The Lakers scored their most points of any game this season and grabbed their largest lead of the campaign late in the fourth quarter to subdue the Nuggets, who fell to 4-3 despite 23 points and 14 assists by Nikola Jokic.

"When we play defense like that, we're a tough team to beat," Davis said. "But today we made shots."

Davis played despite a painful back injury.

"It was killing me tonight but I tried to do whatever I could do to help the team get the win," Davis said.

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Jayson Tatum and reserve Malcolm Brogdon each added 23 points to spark the Boston Celtics over visiting Washington 112-94. Latvian Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Devin Booker scored 30 points to power the Phoenix Suns over visiting Houston 124-109 while Keldon Johnson scored 25 points and Doug McDermott added 23 off the bench to lead San Antonio over visiting Minnesota 107-98.

