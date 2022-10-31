Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido were ousted from the Emperor's Cup by Chiba. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido exited the Emperor's Cup on Monday, after an 88-75 defeat to the Chiba Jets at the Windhill Kushiro Super Arena.

Hokkaido kept in step with powerhouse Chiba in the first quarter, trailing by just two points, 27-25.

But they were out-scored, 27-15, in the pivotal second period, and were unable to make up the difference the rest of the way.

Squandered in the defeat was a 14-point, 8-rebound, 3-assist, 2-block effort from Ramos, who made two of his four attempts from long distance in the game.

Alex Murphy had 18 points and five rebounds while Koyo Takahashi added 12 points for the Levanga.

But they couldn't get enough stops against a Chiba team that made nearly 48% of their field goals, including 11 three-pointers.

Shuta Hara torched Hokkaido with 27 points built on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, while John Mooney and Vic Low each had 16 points in the win.

