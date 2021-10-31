Thirdy shines as San-En advances in Emperor's Cup

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix are through to the next round of the Emperor's Cup. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

The San-En NeoPhoenix are through to the next round of the 97th Emperor's Cup after a comfortable 90-76 win over second division club Koshigaya Alphas.

Thirdy Ravena had a strong performance on Sunday at the Arena Tachikawa Tachihi, putting up 15 points, five assists and three rebounds for the NeoPhoenix.

It was Justin Knox who led the way for San-En with 24 points, as he made all four of his three-pointers.

San-En built a comfortable 55-39 lead at the half and fended off Koshigaya's threat in the second half. Ravena iced the game for the NeoPhoenix with a three-pointer that made it a 13-point game, 87-74, with under a minute to go.

San-En returns to action in the Emperor's Cup on Monday.