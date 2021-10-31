Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons remain the standard in women's beach volleyball in the Philippines. BVR PHOTO

MANILA- The Creamline 1 pair of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons completed a golden double in the women's division of the BVR on Tour after a 21-13, 21-11 conquest of Creamline 2's Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio in the final of the second leg, Sunday in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Rondina and Pons won all 13 of their matches in the two-leg bubble tournament. They have won 19 consecutive games since the 2019 Linaga leg, where the prolific duo also emerged as champions.

Also pulling off a championship double are Krung Arbasto and Jude Garcia of Creamline 1 as they bested Tuguegarao's James Pecaña and AJ Pareja, 21-17, 21-16, in the men's finale.

The competition that wrapped up on Sunday marked BVR on Tour's return to action after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sobrang grateful sa pagkakaroon ng opportunity na makapaglaro dito. Tuloy kami sa goal namin," said Pons, who also thanked the Philippine National Volleyball Federation and the BVR for making it happen.

It was Pons' third title in BVR, while Rondina grabbed her fifth crown. The two Santa Ana legs also served as a preparation for the national team players who will compete in next month's Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championship in Phuket, Thailand.

In the semis, Rondina and Pons withstood PLDT's Ella and Iza Viray's A-game in the first set before hammering out a 21-17, 21-12 victory to advance to the title match.

Rodriguez and Gervacio scraped past Sta. Lucia 1's Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño, 21-13, 17-21, 18-16, in the 52-minute semifinal to arrange a championship duel with Rondina and Pons.

The Viray twins turned back Estoquia and Demontaño, 21-17, 21-19, to claim the bronze medal.

The title was seventh for Arbasto in BVR, while Garcia captured his second straight - all in the bubble - as the duo are looking forward to performing well in international competitions.

"Siguro focus lang kami sa goal. Hindi lang kami nagpe-prepare dito (BVR) kundi sa Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championship sa Thailand (next month) and sa SEA Games next year," said Garcia.

Arbasto and Garcia, who are also undefeated in 14 matches in the bubble, first marched to the title match via injury forfeit after Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club's Eljhay Ronquillo was not able to complete the game.

Pecaña and Pareja booked a Finals date with Arbasto and Garcia after defeating EVI Construction's Doy Barrica and KR Guzman, 21-17, 21-14, in the other half of the semifinals.

Barrica and Guzman topped Ronquillo and Deanne Neil de Pedro, 21-16, 23-21, to achieve a podium finish.