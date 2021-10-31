Ramos, Toyama outlast Shimane in Emperor's Cup

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses advance in the Emperor's Cup. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses outlasted the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-77, in the third round of the 97th Emperor's Cup on Sunday at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

American center Josh Smith put up 35 points on 14-of-19 shooting, on top of 20 rebounds to power Toyama to the next round of the All Japan Basketball Championship.

Ramos contributed only three points, but they were crucial as his three-point play with 7:35 to play knotted the count at 65. A bucket by Naoki Uto in their next possession gave Toyama the lead for good.

Big shots by Keijuro Matsui and Smith kept Shimane at bay, though the Magic came within two points, 79-77, with still 46 seconds to go off a Nick Kay three-pointer. But Smith knocked down two free throws, and Shimane couldn't get their shots to fall in the closing seconds.

Ramos also had three assists, three steals, a blocked shot and a rebound in nearly 28 minutes of action for Toyama. Julian Mavunga scored 21 points and Matsui finished with nine markers.

Reid Travis finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Shimane in a losing effort.