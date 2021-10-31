It was a heartbreaking defeat for Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB in the Emperor's Cup. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

A clutch layup by Kobe Paras was negated by a game-winning three-pointer from Ryo Terashima, and Niigata Albirex BB absorbed a heartbreaking 105-102 overtime loss against the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the 97th Emperor's Cup, Sunday at the Kishiwada City Gymnasium.

Paras scored 24 points to go along with two assists and a steal, making four of his six attempts from beyond the arc in the game.

He also displayed poise in crunch time, grabbing his own miss for a tip-in that knotted the count at 102 with just a few seconds left on the clock.

But they left enough time for Hiroshima to steal the win, with Terashima receiving the ball back after inbounding to Nick Mayo. His three-pointer got a friendly bounce before dropping in just as time expired, sending the Dragonflies into frenzy.

Terashima finished with 16 points, making all four of his three-pointers, along with six assists.

It was a sorry loss for Paras and Niigata who had beaten the Yamagata Wyverns on Saturday, and appeared poised to advance in the tournament after taking a 98-94 lead in overtime.

But they allowed Hiroshima to wax hot from beyond the arc in the closing minutes, squandering a fine performance from Paras.

Niigata trailed for most of the fourth period, but got back in the game behind Allen's three-point shooting. They seized an 88-87 lead with under two minutes to go off a Jeff Ayres shot, but Thomas Kennedy was quick to put Hiroshima back ahead on the other end, 89-88.

Niigata had a chance to win in regulation after Paras was fouled on a breakaway attempt, but he made only one of two free throws for an 89-all count with 40 seconds to go. Neither team could convert in the dying seconds, sending the game to overtime.

Rosco Allen and Kimitake Sato each scored 28 points for Niigata, with Allen also grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.