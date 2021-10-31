Kiefer, Shiga overcome Fukuoka in Emperor's Cup

Kiefer Ravena put up 12 points and 9 assists in Shiga's Emperor's Cup win. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena was one assist shy of a double-double as the Shiga Lakestars powered past Division 2 team Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 91-82, to advance in the 97th Emperor's Cup on Sunday at the Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Ravena finished with 12 points, nine assists, and two rebounds in 23 minutes, while Sean O'Mara dominated with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and five dimes as the Lakestars moved on to the next round.

They will play the winner of the Alvark Toyo-Altiri Chiba game on Monday as the All Japan Basketball Championship continues.

Shiga needed a big second quarter to pull away from the Division 2 club, as Fukuoka was within striking distance, 27-25, after the opening frame. But the Lakestars outscored them, 26-14, in the pivotal second period to break the game open.

Fukuoka actually took a brief 28-27 lead off a Shigetomi Shuuki three-point play, but the Lakestars turned to O'Mara inside the paint to pull away. An O'Mara bucket gave them their first double-digit lead, 40-30, midway through the second period.

The Shiga lead reached 20 points, 53-33, after Ravena assisted on another O'Mara bucket with some two minutes to go in the first half.

Fukuoka got the deficit to within single digits in the fourth quarter, and they trailed by just nine points, 81-73, with four minutes to go but Ravena and O'Mara knocked down back-to-back buckets to keep Shiga firmly in control.

Daisei Shirato and Tanno Aiki led Fukuoka with 18 points each.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liano continued to sit even as the Ibaraki Robots advanced in the Emperor's Cup with a 77-69 triumph over Levanga Hokkaido.

Canadian import Marc Trasolini led Ibaraki with 22 points and five rebounds.