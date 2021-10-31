Aquino, Shinshu down Parks and Nagoya in Emperor's Cup

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to the Shinshu Brave Warriors in the Emperor's Cup. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Matthew Aquino briefly saw action as the Shinshu Brave Warriors stunned the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 90-80, in the 97th Emperor's Cup on Sunday at the Kishiwada City Gymnasium.

Aquino played just a minute and 28 seconds, missing the lone field goal that he took in the game. It was Yudai Okada who led the way for Shinshu with 29 points built on five-of-seven shooting from beyond the arc.

Okada sparked Shinshu's breakaway in the fourth quarter, firing five straight points to turn a slim 59-58 lead into a 64-58 advantage with nine minutes to play. Tatsuya Ito kept Nagoya close, but Shinshu had an answer every time they threatened.

After an Ito triple made it a two-point game, 75-73, Josh Hawkinson knocked down a three-pointer of his own, and Reio Maeda nailed a jumper for an 80-73 spread with under five minutes left. The Shinshu lead grew to 14 points, 88-74, with two minutes to go thanks to a Wayne Marshall three-point play.

Parks, who played 24 minutes, scored just two points off free throws with 48 seconds to go, when the game was already out of reach for Nagoya. He also had a rebound, two assists, and three steals.

Coty Clarke led Nagoya with 21 points.

Shinshu will play the winner of the game between Niigata Albirex BB and the Hiroshima Dragonfly on Monday.