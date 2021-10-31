Animam, Radnicki grab second straight win

Radnicki Kragujevac rolled to their second consecutive victory in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia after trouncing Vrsac, 84-71, on Saturday night.

Jack Animam put up another double-double with 16 points and five rebounds, with the Filipina center making seven of her eight field goals. She also had three steals and two blocks in nearly 35 minutes of action.

Animam got plenty of help with four other Radnicki players scoring in double-digits, led by Danijela Dimitrijevic and Milica Indjic who each scored 17. Marija Stojanovic had 14 points, and Andrea Glomazic added 12 in the win.

Radnicki led by just a point, 38-37, at the half before beginning to pull away in the third period. They went on to lead by as much as 17 points, 78-61, in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Radnicki is now 3-2 in the season, tied for fifth place in the league.

Animam is averaging 23.6 points, 15 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2 steals per game for her team.

They return to action next week against Vojvodina.