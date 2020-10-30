MMA: Retirement not in Folayang's mind after Singapore loss

Eduard Folayang while slugging it out with Antonio Caruso. Handout

Eduard Folayang is not ready to hang his MMA gloves just yet even after absorbing a tough loss on Friday night.

The 2-time former lightweight champion absorbed a unanimous decision loss against a taller Antonio Caruso of Australia in ONE: Inside the Matrix after struggling with his conditioning.

"Things didn't go the way that I planned it, but it's the sport... Everything happens in the ring," said Folayang in an online press conference following the defeat.

"I really need to assess my performance because my mind is very clear on this fight but I think the conditioning didn't do well. So I really need to check on the small details that I need to fix."

It was Folayang's fourth defeat in 5 matches. The last time he won was by a technical decision over Mongolia's Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu in November 2019.

The former champion struggled with the height difference as 5-foot-11 Caruso enjoyed a 2-inch height advantage over him.

He also showed signs of fatigue especially in round 2 while going through a grappling match against the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion from Australia.

"I think I did well in all the rounds but it's my opponent's night, so let's give him credit," said Folayang.

Folayang acknowledged going for a quick turnaround in the third round, especially after sensing that he lagged in the scorecards.

"I'm looking for it (knockout) but I wasn't able to execute it well," he said.

"I'm not contemplating retirement yet. I need to reassess myself and be back into the circle again."