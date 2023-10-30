Volleyball: Adamson punches ticket to SSL semifinals

The Adamson Lady Falcons. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Adamson University essayed a quick 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 triumph over Arellano University to make its way to the semifinals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship over the weekend.

The Lady Falcons banked on a balanced scoring effort to maximize their win-once bonus in their quarterfinal affair against the Lady Chiefs at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

It took Adamson just 83 minutes to complete the rout, with Maria Lalongisip scoring eight points to lead the way. Ayesha Juegos, Jen Villegas and Antonette Adolfo each scored seven points, while team captain Lucille Almonte had five.

"We’re so happy and grateful na nakapasok po kami sa semis. Nakabawi po kami at naibigay po namin ‘yung best as a team. Ngayon, mas naibigay po namin ‘yung laro namin," said Juegos, who earned Player of the Game honors.

Adamson will face unbeaten defending champion National University in the semis.

The other Final 4 pairing features Far Eastern University against the winner of the quarterfinal between College of St. Benilde and University of Santo Tomas.

The Lady Tamaraws had made quick work of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18, but the Lady Blazers pulled off a thrilling 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 win over the Tigresses to force a deciding game.

The rubber match is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 at the same Manila venue.