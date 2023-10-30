Volleyball: 37 teams to compete in PNVF Challenge Cup

MANILA -- A total of 37 teams -- 20 men and 17 women -- will compete in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation's Challenge Cup starting November 6 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The elimination round will take place from November 6-9 and November 13-19, with the quarterfinals set for November 20 for the men and November 21 for the women. The semifinals will be on November 22 and the finals are scheduled for November 23.

There will be 76 matches played across the men's and women's division, PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara said, with at least six matches in a day.

"This is the biggest local volleyball tournament that will help highlight the season-long activities of the federation," said Suzara. "And with such a big turnout, we’ll be having dozens of matches for almost three weeks of the competition."

The Challenge Cup was originally meant for local government unit-based clubs, but school teams and clubs from all over the country will now participate as well.

"This shows how active volleyball is in the developmental, LGU and school level. Volleyball could now rank as the No. 2 team sport in the country after basketball," said Suzara.

Confirming their participation in the men’s division are Plaridel (Quezon), Orion (Bataan), University of Batangas, University of Santo Tomas, Rizal Technological University (RTU)-Basilan and Savouge.

Completing the men’s roster are Cignal, Davao City, Iloilo D’Navigators, VNS, Volida, Philippine Navy and Tacloban City and school teams Arellano University, University of the East, Jose Rizal University (JRU), Santa Rosa City, National University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Marikina City.

Davao City, University of Batangas, Arellano University, Volida, Tacloban City, JRU and RTU-Basilan are also fielding teams in the women’s division, which includes Parañaque City, Philippine Air Force and Tagaytay City.

Collegiate squads from De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, San Beda University, University of the Philippines (UP), UP Volleyball Club, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas and Colegio de San Juan de Letran complete the women’s category.

The Challenge Cup precedes the season-ending Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge which features the world’s top beach volleyball teams set later in November in Santa Rosa, Laguna.