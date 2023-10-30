University of the East’s Abdul Sawat, Ethan Galang, and Wello Lingolingo. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Despite missing players due to injuries, the University of the East is within striking distance of a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Currently sitting at 3-6 after nine games, the Recto-based squad is only behind Adamson University and Ateneo de Manila University, who are currently occupying the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. The two teams have 4-5 win-loss records after Sunday's games.

UE took care of business against University of Sto. Tomas last Saturday to keep their semi-finals hopes alive, and this, according to head coach Jack Santiago, was a result of his squad sticking to what he wants to see from them.

“I think the boys followed the instructions,” he said following their win. “We came out very strong in the first quarter. We shared the ball, so good results.”

The Red Warriors, who were already without Gjerard Wilson as he is dealing with a dislocated shoulder, tallied 29 assists against the Growling Tigers.

That number was not only almost two times more than their first-round average of 15.57 after seven games, but was also a blueprint of how they want to end the season with just five elimination games left.

“Masaya tayo kasi ‘yun yung nawawala sa amin, yung teamwork,” he answered when asked about finally ending their five-game losing slump.

“If you enter our dugout, you will see the big word — teamwork.”

“I think I explained it very well sa mga bata kanina na that’s why we’re struggling is because nawala yung extra passes sa amin.

“Nag-splice kami ng mga videos na kung saan masyadong pilit na pilit yung mga tira namin. Nagpakita rin kami ng games na hanggang three or four passes umabot, and we looked good doing that.”

Unfortunately for UE, they will have to navigate the rest of the season without the 6-foot-1 Wilson, as he is scheduled for surgery in the United States.

The former NCAA Division II hooper played just five games this season, and his rookie year in the UAAP was halted after he injured his shoulder during their matchup against the Soaring Falcons last October 15.

"Lahat ng doctors said that he needs to undergo surgery. He left because his parents want him to do the surgery sa America," Santiago revealed.

On the bright side, the squad will not be playing any games until November 5, and this will be good for UE’s recovery as they also saw Allen Maglupay and Devin Fikes leave the game early last Saturday.

Fikes suffered a left knee injury that is yet to be diagnosed, and Maglupay needed to sit out due to fatigue.

“Ang sinasabi ko nga, we just need to cross the hump. Good thing sa amin ‘to because we have one week to prepare for the next game. We have fresh legs and a break to recover yung legs ng mga bata,” Santiago bared ahead of their game against Far Eastern University on Sunday, 2 PM, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.