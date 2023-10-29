AP Bren celebrates after winning the MPL Season 12 title against Blacklist International. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- After being crowned the world’s best MLBB team in 2021, Bren Esports crumbled.

The team was plagued with problems after it secured the title in 2021, and its world championship-winning lineup splintered.

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno left to forge his own path at ECHO and so did Carlito “Ribo” Ribo and Lusty Castromayor.

The pillars holding the storied esports dynasty started to crumble as scandals hounded the team left and right.

In an interview with the media, head coach Francis “Ducky” Glindro admitted that the team was on the verge of closing.

“We were on the verge of closing down, but we held on strong. Sobrang happy lang ako na nagsakripisyo siya pra sa’min,” the new Hall of Legends inductee shared.

The new ownership forged a path for the once-embattled squad, and now they are again the best MLBB team in the Philippines.

Three-time MPL champion and two time SEA Games gold medalist Angelo “Phewww” Arcangel, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, Michael “KyleTzy” Sayson, Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo, and Marco “Super Marco” Requitano can now bask in the glory of being called one of the best in the world.

With Ducky leading the charge, he made a promise to help build AP Bren from the ground up.

“Sabi ko [kay AP Bren COO Jab Escutin] na gagawin ko ang lahat ng makakaya ko to get the boys up there,” Ducky shared to ABS-CBN News.

But the redemption arc is far from over as AP Bren eyes its title, the second in the whole “Bren” franchise.

“Right after this, hihilahin ko from cloud nine ang mga bata and tell them ‘okay the job’s not yet done’ so I can regain their focus back sa goal,” Duckey said

“Hopefully we could complete the redemption arc na pinromise ko kay boss Jab, kay boss Jeff, sa management, sa sarili ko, sa girlfriend ko, sa family… I just hope things go our way sa M5,” he added.

AP Bren and Blacklist International will represent the country in the M5 World Championships to be hosted by the Philippines.