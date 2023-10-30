JRU's Ry dela Rosa is NCAA Player of the Week

MANILA -- Jose Rizal captain Ry dela Rosa made an immediate impact upon his return to the Heavy Bombers' lineup in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament.

Dela Rosa missed a number of games after suiting up for JRU in their opening game against Letran last September 24. He has returned with a vengeance, putting up averages of 10.67 points and 2.0 rebounds in their last three games.

With dela Rosa back in the fold, the Heavy Bombers have improved to 8-4 in the tournament -- keeping them in the hunt for a place in the Final 4. His numbers were also good enough to earn dela Rosa the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week honors.

The graduating guard was on target in JRU's last two games, including a 19-point outing in a 79-72 win over San Sebastian wherein he nailed six three-pointers. In a tight 79-74 win over Arellano University last Sunday, dela Rosa fired three clutch three-pointers down the stretch and finished with 12 points.

Dela Rosa edged Lyceum's Greg Cunanan, Arellano's Jade Talampas, and Benilde's Migs Oczon for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sports Discovery Suites and Jockey.

"Definitely getting there for sure, just have to continue and put in extra work. My teammates and my coaches are really not pressuring me to get back, and I'm glad that it was showing and I'm just very thankful to be in this position," dela Rosa said of his performances.

"I'm glad I am playing with this group, these guys just know how to hold it down, they know the only way to win is to rely on one another and that's just our thing, continuing to show the brotherhood we have," he added.

Dela Rosa had a quiet first round after suffering a head injury in their season-opener against the Knights. He got sick a few days later and was forced to sit out the Heavy Bombers' next seven games, only making his return last October 21.

But while dela Rosa's return has certainly been a huge boost, JRU coach Louie Gonzales stresses that their veteran guard is still part of the system.

"We really rely on each other and again, si Ry is just a byproduct na lang siya nung itinatakbo namin," Gonzales said.

"Pero gusto ko lang i-remind sila na itong kumpiyansa na nakuha namin, lahat ’to mapupunta into waste kung hindi namin aalagaan."