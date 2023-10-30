UST's Juliues Gonzales. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion University of Santo Tomas is still undefeated after the first round of the UAAP Season 86 men's championship.

This, after the UST chessers dominated Far Eastern University, 3-1, in round 5 on Sunday at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila. They now have nine match points, courtesy of four wins and one draw.

Ateneo de Manila University finished second after the first half of the season with seven match points while University of the Philippines took third place with five match points due to a superior tiebreaker over FEU.

Season 85 co-MVP Juliues Gonzales [4/4] continues to lead the way for UST with four wins in as many matches.

In the women's division, National University thrashed UST, 3-1, to stay in second place after round 7. The Lady Bulldogs improved to nine match points, trailing league-leading Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, who have 12 match points.

Woman FIDE Master Allaney Doroy [5/6] continued her impeccable performance on the top board, remaining spotless after defeating Josemier Panol [2/6] using the Modern Defense opening while playing as the black pieces.

Far Eastern University--Diliman continued to lead the boys' and girls' divisions at the conclusion of Round 5 of the high school chess championships.

In the Girls' division, FEU-D finished the first set of round-robin matches with three wins and a draw, leading the pack with seven match points. National University Nazareth School is a close second with six match points.

In the Boys' division, defending FEU-D was held to a 2-2 split by UST but remained on top of the standings with a slim lead in the tiebreaker.