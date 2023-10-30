Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Countless predictions ahead of MPL Season 12 foresaw an ECHO vs. AP Bren matchup in the grand finals, with Blacklist seemingly an afterthought.

V33wise sat out, and the Codebreakers' performance were quite shaky to start the regular season, as they sat at the third seed. Ahead of the playoffs, they chose ECHO's bracket -- despite having lost all their matches against the MPL Season 11 champions this year.

But Blacklist defied the odds, nearly sweeping ECHO before giving AP Bren a scare in the Grand Finals by securing a point in their 1-4 loss against the Hive.

Given those factors -- and despite losing in the finals for the second straight season -- the three-time worlds attendees believe they can end the season with their heads held high.

"Kaunti lang ang nagsasabing aabot kami sa finals sa ganitong lineup. Para kaming bagong team. Galing pahinga si Hadji, galing pahinga si Oheb. Kasama namin sa Season 11 si Renejay and Edward. Para kaming bagong unit, pero umabot kami sa ganito," MasterTheBasics said.

"Kaya sobrang proud ako, na kahit hindi kami nag-champion, hindi masakit kasi binigay nila best nila. Wala akong doubt sa kanilang lahat, walang regrets. Sobrang proud ako sa kanila."

After losing to AP Bren in the upper bracket finals, the three-time MPL champs said they weren't going down without a fight.

"Sa araw na 'to dumating kami dito, is ibigay namin lahat. Gawin ang pwedeng gawin, lahat ng bala namin ilabas namin. So ibig sabihin gusto namin maiba ang tempo, pwede kaming mag-sub out kahit sino," MasterTheBasics shared.

Salic "Hadji" Imam suited up halfway into the series, replacing playoff midlaner Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo.

"Nakaka-excite po, kasi sobrang gigil ako maglaro and tagal ko na silang hindi nakasama," the MPL PH Season 8 MVP shared.

Kiel "Oheb" Soriano brought out his A-game in the playoffs, stepping up for most of Blacklist's matches -- including the point-clinching game against AP Bren.

"Sobrang satisfied ako sa laro. Sobrang proud ako sa kanila, kasi sobrang laki ng in-improve namin. Sobrang hindi namin in-expect na aabot sa grand finals," The Filipino Sniper shared.

Blacklist will be preparing for the MPLI 2023 next, before the M5 World Championships. However, it remains to be seen which unit Blacklist will deploy during the Invitational, which will be held in Jakarta.