Volleyball: Canino powers La Salle past UST in SSL

Angel Canino (12) starred in La Salle's four-set win over UST. SSL photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University got a big game from rookie Angel Canino in a four-set triumph over University of Santo Tomas in the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship.

The Lady Spikers recovered from a set down to claim a 22-25, 27-25, 25-16, 25-21, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Canino fired a game-high 25 points on 19 kills, four aces and two blocks, helping La Salle improve to a 2-0 carryover record in Pool F.

"She's very consistent. What she does in practice she’s showing it in the game," said La Salle coach Noel Orcullo, whose squad remained undefeated in four games.

Canino played clutch in the closing stretch of the second set, hitting a kill that put the Lady Spikers at set point, 24-23. After the Tigresses forced a deuce, Canino again gave La Salle the set point advantage.

UST forced one more deuce, but after Cassandra Carballo overshot her serve, Canino smashed a backrow hit to tie the match.

From there, La Salle took control to hand the Tigresses their first defeat in the tournament after winning four straight.

Veteran Jolina Dela Cruz added 11 markers while Thea Gagate had nine for La Salle.

UST played sans veteran Eya Laure as the Tigresses dropped to 1-1 carryover card.

Regina Jurado had 12 points while Xyza Gula finished with 11 markers.

