Volleyball: Adamsons turn back FEU in SSL

The Adamson Lady Falcons celebrate after scoring against the FEU Lady Tamaraws in the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship. SSL photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University continued its winning ways in the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship, taking down Far Eastern University in four sets on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Falcons recorded a 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18 over their fellow UAAP squad to open the second round of the competition.

They pulled away midway through the fourth set to improve their Pool F carryover record to 1-1, and boosted their chances of landing a favorable seed in the knockout quarterfinals.

"Our goal is to lessen our unforced errors and learn from our mistakes. Correct what we need to correct and improve," said Adamson assistant coach Rald Ricafort.

"What we're after is not the results but about improving our game. Whatever seed we will land on we're confident about the competitiveness of our team," he added.

Trisha Tubu and veteran Lucille Almonte led the way for Adamson, which won their fourth straight in the all-to-play tournament.

Tubu pounded 12 of her 13 points on kills while Almonte got 11 markers from nine attacks and two aces. Kate Santiago and Antonette Adolfo added eight and seven points, respectively.

The Lady Falcons broke a 9-9 deadlock in the fourth frame with a 7-3 run and opened a commanding 23-16 lead off a hit by Adolfo. The Lady Tamaraws answered with back-to-back points but Ayesha Juegos stopped FEU's run with an off the block hit.

Tubu iced the game with a crisp crosscourt hit.

The Lady Falcons took the set point advantage, 24-23, in the tightly-contested second set after Juliane Monares' attack error but Toring committed a service error in the next play for the deuce.

Monares pushed the Lady Tamaraws at set point advantage before Santiago put too much power to her attack that went long as FEU tied the match at 1-1.

Chenie Tagaod led the Lady Tamaraws, who dropped to 0-2 carryover card, with 14 points with 12 coming off spikes. Barbie Jamili and Jean Asis got 10 markers each.

Up next for Adamson is De La Salle University while FEU will take on University of Santo Tomas on Nov. 5.