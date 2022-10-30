UST's Eka Soriano in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Eka Soriano of the University of Santo Tomas is on pace to become the Most Valuable Player in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

Soriano has a commanding lead in the MVP race after the first round, with a whopping 101.143 statistical points (SPs) built on averages of 16.43 points, 7.29 assists, 6.29 rebounds, and 4.29 steals per game for the Growling Tigresses.

The do-it-all guard steered UST to a 6-1 record after the first round, with their lone loss coming against defending champion National University.

Ateneo rookie Kacey dela Rosa is a distant second with 87.8 SPs. The 6-foot center is averaging 19.8 points, 15.2 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game for the Blue Eagles, who have emerged as a Final 4 contender in Season 85.

In third place is Ateneo veteran Jhazmin Joson with 81.429 SPs. She is averaging 12.71 points, 7.57 rebounds, and 7.14 assists per game.

The unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs have two players in the top five in Karl Ann Pingol (74.8 SPs) and Camille Clarin (74.286 SPs).

If Soriano goes on to win the MVP, it will mark the third straight season that a Tigress has won the top individual honor in the women's tournament.

UST center Grace Irebu was the MVP in Seasons 81 and 82.

Below are the top 25 players in women's basketball after the first round of UAAP Season 85: