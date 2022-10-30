UAAP: Taguiam takes charge as FEU holds off UE

FEU's Camille Taguiam in action against UE. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University ended a five-game slide in UAAP Season 85 women's basketball after holding on for a 62-56 win over the University of the East, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Camille Taguiam led the way for the Lady Tamaraws with an all-around effort of 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 32 minutes.

This was only FEU's second win of UAAP Season 85, as they repeated their 62-50 triumph over the Lady Warriors from the first round.

"Sa first round isa lang din, sila lang din ang napanalo namin. Kaya sa second round, nag-prepare talaga kami kasi magba-bounce back din 'yan," FEU coach Bert Flores said.

"Noong first [half], lumamang kami nang konti. Pero 'pag nag-foul trouble, napapagod," he added. "Kahit papaano, naka-finish naman nang maayos."

The Lady Tams led wire-to-wire and were up by as much as 19 points, but saw their lead dwindle to just five points midway through the final period, 52-47, off a Joyce Terrinal bucket.

It was Taguiam who righted the ship for FEU, as she banked in a layup to spark an 8-0 blast that gave the Lady Tamaraws a more comfortable 60-47 lead with just three minutes to go.

"Pinapakita ko po sa kanila na nagse-settle down lang ako," said Taguiam. "Andoon po 'yung pressure, pero 'di ko pinapakita."

Danica Pacia had 14 points and Princess Jumuad contributed 13 for the Lady Tamaraws, who limited UE to just 27.7% shooting from the field.

The Lady Warriors were led by Kamba Kone with 18 points and 22 rebounds, but she also accounted for six of their 19 turnovers. Pauline Anastacio had 15 points and six assists in a losing effort.

UE dropped to 0-8 in Season 85.

THE SCORES:

FEU (62) -- Taguiam 15, Pacia 14, Jumuad 13, Go 7, Delos Santos 4, Paras 3, Cunanan 2, Calinawan 2, Aquino 2, Manguiat 0, Obien 0, Lopez 0, Salvani 0, Samonte 0.

UE (56) -- Kone 18, Anastacio 14, Terrinal 11, Sajol 7, Silva 6, Gervacio 0, Paule 0, Delig 0, Lorena 0, Caraig 0, Nama 0, Naman 0, Tinio 0, De Leon 0.

Quarterscores: 23-16, 38-24, 50-40, 62-56