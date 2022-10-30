UAAP: NU women stay unbeaten by crushing UP

Kristine Cayabyab once again top-scored for NU in their game against UP. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs continue to roll in UAAP Season 85, overpowering the University of the Philippines 95-68 on Sunday morning at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs are still unbeaten in Season 85, where they improve to 8-0. They have now won 104 consecutive games since 2014, a streak that includes six straight women's basketball championships.

Kristine Cayabyab paced the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Camille Clarin had 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Karl Ann Pingol returned from a two-game absence and contributed 11 points, five steals, and four rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs led by as much as 36 points in the third quarter, but head coach Aris Dimaunahan was less than pleased with their overall performance.

"A lot of work has to be done in our team from this day on," the coach said. "We did not shoot well from the free throw line… [We had] a lot of turnovers today."

"I thought it could be a better game for us had we taken care of the ball. Hopefully, we'll do better next time and improve again," he added.

The Lady Bulldogs put the game to bed in the second quarter, when they out-scored UP 31-15 to enter the half with a commanding 56-28 advantage.

UP had some bright moments in the final period where they forced the Lady Bulldogs into turnovers, but the deficit was too much for them to overcome. The Fighting Maroons shot just 38.4% in the game and allowed NU to make 51.4% of their attempts.

NU forced the Fighting Maroons into 35 turnovers, leading to a whopping 42 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Christie Bariquit had 11 points for UP, while Maian Domingo added 10 points.

UP dropped to 3-5 in the women's basketball tournament.

The scores:

NU (95) -- Cayabyab 17, Clarin 13, Pingol 11, Fabruada 9, Betanio 8, Edimo Tiky 8, Canuto 7, Cacho 7, Barroquillo 6, Surada 4, Villareal 3, Talas 2, Bartolo 0, Dimaunahan 0, Solis 0, Ico 0.

UP (68) -- Bariquit 11, Domingo 10, Sanchez 8, Maw 7, Vingno 6, Tapawan 6, Rivera 5, Jimenez 5, Lozada 4, Gonzales 2, Sauz 2, Pesquera 1, Larrosa 1.

Quarterscores: 25-13, 56-28, 75-45, 95-68