UAAP badminton: Ateneo women sweep Adamson to start title defense

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University opened its bid for a third straight crown with a 5-0 sweep of Adamson University in the UAAP Season 85 Women's Badminton Tournament, Sunday afternoon at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center in Quezon City.

National team standouts Mika De Guzman and reigning back-to-back MVP Chanelle Lunod opened it up for the Blue Eagles for a 2-0 lead in the first two singles matches. De Guzman made short work of Patricia Timosa, 21-10, 21-12, before Lunod dominated Althea Bartolazo, 21-9, 21-6.

Jellene De Vera and Missy Cervantes clinched the win over Ivy Plata and Camille Buagas, 21-19, 21-10, in the first doubles match.

"Our goal this year is to play our best in every game that we play, and of course to defend the crown as well," Ateneo team captain De Guzman shared. "In addition to that is improving ourselves is the most important thing to do this season."

De Guzman returned to the court for the second doubles to take another clinical win, this time with Feeby Ferrer, 21-11, 21-12. Jochelle Alvarez then completed the sweep after taking the first game of the final singles match at 21-15 and Adamson's Camille Buagas was forced to retire due to cramps during the set break.

Over in the other courts, University of the Philippines and De La Salle University carved dramatic 4-1 wins against National University and University of Santo Tomas, respectively.

Rookie Anthea Gonzalez passed a huge test in her UAAP debut, downing national squad stalwart Sarah Barredo in a marathon one-hour-46-minute second singles match, 23-21, 17-21, 21-17, to put the Fighting Maroons up to 2-0.

National team members Lea Inlayo and Susmita Ramos then won it for UP, 21-11, 21-15, over Jeya Pinlac and Ysabel Amora, in the first doubles match.

Mia Manguilimotan, on the other hand, starred for the Lady Green Shuttlers as she swept her matches for the day. The La Salle sophomore opened the day with a 21-16, 21-16 domination of UST's Charlize Belen in the first singles, and then paired with Viana Antonio in clinching the tie with 21-23, 21-9, 21-15, win over Elij Pena and Clara Ignacio.

Ateneo will take go for win number two against UST on Monday at 12 p.m., while UP and La Salle do the same when they face Adamson and NU at the same time.