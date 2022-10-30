Ramos, Hokkaido oust Paras' Chiba in Emperor's Cup

Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido eliminated Kobe Paras and Altiri Chiba from the 2022 Emperor's Cup on Sunday, after taking a 96-68 triumph at the Windhill Kushiro Super Arena.
Ramos had nine points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the win against the Division 2 side.
Paras, meanwhile, scored seven points.
Other Filipinos saw little action in the All-Japan tournament, with Ray Parks Jr. sitting out the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 89-85 triumph over the Hiroshima Dragonflies. Justine Baltazar was also a DNP for Hiroshima in the loss.
Thirdy Ravena played just over two minutes in San-En NeoPhoenix's 84-53 demolition of the SunRockers Shibuya.
Greg Slaughter did not suit up as his Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka succumbed to a 74-62 defeat against the Ibaraki Robots to exit the tournament.