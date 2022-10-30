Ramos, Hokkaido oust Paras' Chiba in Emperor's Cup

Dwight Ramos helped Levanga Hokkaido progress in Japan's Emperor Cup. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido eliminated Kobe Paras and Altiri Chiba from the 2022 Emperor's Cup on Sunday, after taking a 96-68 triumph at the Windhill Kushiro Super Arena.

Ramos had nine points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in the win against the Division 2 side.

Paras, meanwhile, scored seven points.

Other Filipinos saw little action in the All-Japan tournament, with Ray Parks Jr. sitting out the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 89-85 triumph over the Hiroshima Dragonflies. Justine Baltazar was also a DNP for Hiroshima in the loss.

Thirdy Ravena played just over two minutes in San-En NeoPhoenix's 84-53 demolition of the SunRockers Shibuya.

Greg Slaughter did not suit up as his Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka succumbed to a 74-62 defeat against the Ibaraki Robots to exit the tournament.