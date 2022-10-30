NCAA cancels Sunday's games due to Paeng

MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA will not hold its Season 98 games on Sunday, Oct. 30, as Metro Manila continues to feel the effects of tropical storm Paeng.

The league announced early Sunday that the double-header set at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan has been "canceled in view of the bad weather."

The canceled games were: Mapua vs. San Sebastian, and Jose Rizal University vs. Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

Meanwhile, games of the UAAP, the Shakey's Super League, the PBA, and PBA 3x3 are pushing through during the day.

State weather bureau PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin that Paeng is now over the West Philippine Sea.

The storm is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

Metro Manila is now under Signal No. 1, though light to moderate, with at times heavy rains are still possible over the area.