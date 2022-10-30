NBL: Kai Sotto plays limited minutes in Adelaide loss

Filipino center Kai Sotto was limited to just eight minutes as the Adelaide 36ers fell to a 103-98 overtime loss against the South East Melbourne Phoenix, Sunday at the John Cain Arena.

Sotto scored just two points to go along with five rebounds, a block, and a steal in the defeat.

The 36ers forced overtime thanks to Craig Randal II, who knotted the count at 91 with 13 seconds to go off a driving lay-up.

But South East Melbourne out-scored Adelaide 12-7 in the extra period to grind out the win.

Sotto did not play in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Filipino center was coming off a season-best 16-point performance in their previous game but could not build on that outing.

Randall II led the way for Adelaide with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting, making five of his nine triples. Daniel Johnson added 16 points and eight boards.

The 36ers lost for a second consecutive game and fell to 2-3 in the 2022-23 season of the National Basketball League.

Trey Kell III had 24 points for South East Melbourne.

The 36ers will return to action on Thursday against the Illawarra Hawks.