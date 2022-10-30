KBL: Belangel stars as Daegu snaps losing streak

SJ Belangel fired 25 points in Daegu KOGAS' win over Goyang. Photo courtesy of Daegu KOGAS.

SJ Belangel played his best game so far to power Daegu KOGAS Pegasus to a much-needed victory over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 92-83, on Sunday at the Goyang Gymnasium.

The former Ateneo point guard made six of his 10 three-pointers en route to a career-best 25 points for Daegu, along with three assists, two rebounds and one steal in over 34 minutes of playing time.

Lee Daesung contributed 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Murphy Holloway finished with a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double for Daegu.

The Pegasus snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 2-4 in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League.

RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus absorbed a 79-69 defeat against the Changwon LG Sakers at the Changwon Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University star was limited to nine points in the loss, which ended a three-game winning run for Ulsan. They dropped to 4-2 in the season.

Changwon's Filipino import, former College of St. Benilde star Justin Gutang, did not play in the game.

Meanwhile, Rhenz Abando made his regular season debut for Anyang KGC, contributing six points in 10 minutes in their slim 70-68 triumph over Suwon KT SonicBoom.

Abando also had four rebounds in his first taste of action since suffering a groin injury. Anyang improved to 6-1 in the season.