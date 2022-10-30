Jaja scores 15 in Ageo's sweep of NEC

Jaja Santiago once again played an integral role in the Saitama Ageo Medics' sweep of the NEC Red Rockets in their second game of the 2022-23 V.League season, Sunday at the Todoroki Arena.

The Ageo Medics needed just an hour and 25 minutes to take down NEC, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19, and improve to 2-0 in the young season.

Saitama had also swept NEC in their season-opener on Saturday.

Santiago had 15 points in the game, including six of Saitama's 10 blocks in the win. She also had 9 kills in the contest.

Yuka Sato again led the Ageo Medics with 18 points on 16 kills, one block, and one ace.

For the second straight game, Saitama got it done even with Serbian import Sara Lozo on the sidelines.

The Red Rockets got 13 points from Chinami Furuya while Sarina Koga had 10 points in a two-set stint.

Up next for Santiago and the Ageo Medics is a weekend series against the PFU Blue Cats on November 5 and 6 at the Yume Arena Takata.