MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas players who are seeing action in Japan's B.League will return to the country on November 1 and 2 to report for their duties with the Philippine men's national basketball team.

Called up to the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers are Japan-based professionals Dwight Ramos, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks.

They will arrive in the country on Tuesday and Wednesday before suiting up for Gilas' games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the upcoming window. The Filipinos will take on their Jordanian rivals on November 10 then play the Saudis on November 13.

Gilas Pilipinas is looking to increase the number of workouts as soon as the four players from the B. League arrive.

Kai Sotto has also been included in the initial roster for the window, but the young center is still playing for Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League. Officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas are in talks with Sotto's camps on the possibility of bringing in the center in time for the window.

Gilas will leave for Jordan on November 7, giving them a few days of practice with an expanded pool before their departure.

Also included in the pool are amateur standouts Ange Kouame of the Ateneo de Manila University, Carl Tamayo of the University of the Philippines, Kevin Quiambao of De La Salle University, and former Ateneo high school standout Francis Lopez.

The PBA players who have been called up are: Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo of Barangay Ginebra, Calvin Oftana, Roger Pogoy and Poy Erram of TNT, CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer, Arvin Tolentino and William Navarro of NorthPort, and Chris Newsome of Meralco.

The final 12 will be unveiled on the eve of the Philippines' game against Jordan.



