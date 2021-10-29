UST judo great Dither Tablan passes away

Former University of Sto. Tomas Golden judoka Dither Tablan passed away Friday evening, according to an online report.

Tablan, one of UAAP's top judokas in the heavyweight division, suffered a cardiac arrest, according to Tiebreaker Times.

He was 23 years old.

Using his superior skills and heft, Tablan led UST's dominance in judo. He dominated the heavyweight division and was the Most Valuable Player in judo.

He also represented the Philippines in Kurash.

In his most recent interview on UST TV last March, the Architecture graduate said he views his final season in the UAAP as his most memorable.

"The most memorable moment sa UAAP, I would say, was the last season because first of all unang naglaro kami sa MOA Arena... Plus I left my final year as an athlete na champion pa," said Tablan.