PBA and Gilas Pilipinas star Matthew Wright and Gabriela Moscoso are now engaged.

The Phoenix Super LPG sharp shooter recently popped the question while presenting an engagement ring to Moscoso just beside a scenic view on Lakeshore Blvd., Toronto, based on Wright's Instagram post on Friday (Eastern Standard Time).

"I’ve always liked the word ‘fiancé’. It’s got a nice ring to it 💍" he wrote.

