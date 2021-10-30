PBA: Chot Reyes equals Baby Dalupan for most All-Filipino titles

Chot Reyes' return to PBA coaching has been nothing short of impressive.

Not only did Reyes steer TNT Tropang GIGA to their first title in 6 years, but he also tied late great Virgilio "Baby" Dalupan for the most number of All-Filipino titles with 6.

Dalupan won 4 of his All-Filipino titles while still with the fable Crispa Redmanizers, and the other 2 with Great Taste, according to the PBA website.

Reyes, meanwhile, won 1 each with Purefoods and Coca-Cola, and the rest with TNT, the last of which was at the expense of the Magnolia Hotshots.

All in all, Reyes has 9 PBA titles and is tied with Jong Uichico at fourth place among the winningest in the league.

"I have to give this award really to the players, the guys who are here behind me. They really put in the effort. They stayed together throughout the adversity," Reyes said.

"And this is just a great reward for all their hardships."