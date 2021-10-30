Paras powers Niigata past Yamagata at Japan Emperor’s Cup; Parks, Dolphins advance

Kobe Paras buried 3 3-pointers to help Niigata Albirex BB beat Yamagata Wyverns in the All Japan 97th Emperor’s Cup Saturday at Kishiwada City Gym in Osaka.

Paras scored 8 of his 12 points in the final quarter as Niigata marched to the next round of the domestic Cup.

Albirex led by as many as 24 points.

Orlando Sanchez, who finished with 11 points, tried to rally Wyverns late in game but his efforts fell short.

Meanwhile, Nagoya Diamond Dolphins pounded a shorthanded Earthfriends Tokyo Z side to advance.

Although Dolphins sparingly utilized Ray Parks Jr., they cruised to a 93-58 thrashing of the Tokyo Z.

Parks scored 6 points to go with 4 assists in 18 minutes of action.

Tokyo Z sat out Juan Gomez de Liaño who is still recuperating from a leg injury.

RELATED VIDEO