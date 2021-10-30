LOOK: Greg Slaughter, wife expecting baby girl
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 30 2021 06:17 PM
Northport center Greg Slaughter and his wife are expecting a baby girl soon.
The PBA big man proudly posted a photo of his wife, former TV personality Schinina Juban, on Instagram showing her baby bump.
"Very excited and happy to announce we will be expecting our first baby girl early 2022!! #Girldad," Slaughter wrote.
The two got married in December 2020.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Greg Slaughter, Schinina Juban, Baby Girl, PBA
- /sports/10/30/21/bvr-on-tour-rondina-pons-march-on-to-semis
- /sports/10/30/21/phoenix-star-matthew-wright-gets-engaged-in-toronto
- /news/10/30/21/bilang-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-south-korea-na-nabibiktima-ng-scams-dumarami
- /life/10/30/21/cindy-on-miss-intercontinental-title-we-made-it-ph
- /news/10/30/21/bernie-cruz-takes-over-as-agrarian-reform-secretary