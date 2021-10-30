BVR on Tour: Rondina-Pons march on to semis

Creamline 1's Bernadeth Pons tries to dig the ball during their women's quarterfinals duel with Black Mamba-Army 1 in the BVR on Tour second leg Saturday in Santa Ana, Cagayan. Handout photo

Creamline 1's Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons carved out a 21-10, 21-10 victory over Black Mamba-Army 1's Nene Bautista and Jeannie delos Reyes to secure a semis berth in the women's division of the BVR on Tour second leg Saturday in Santa Ana town, Cagayan.

It took only 28 minutes for Rondina and Pons to move two wins away from annexing a second consecutive championship in the bubble, where the prolific Cool Smashers pair have yet to drop a set since last week's opening leg.

Meanwhile, Creamline 2's Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio dodged the upset axe as they upended hard-fighting Delimondo duo MJ Ebro and Bianca Lizares, 21-17, 18-21, 15-10, to join fellow national team standouts Rondina and Pons in the next round.

Despite a 1-3 record in pool play, Ebro and Lizares made it to the quarterfinals for the first time in the bubble, giving Rodriguez and Gervacio everything they could handle in the intense 44-minute match before falling short.

Rodriguez and Gervacio won the women's Pool B via a 5-match sweep, but not after surviving a gallant second-set stand by Bautista and Delos Reyes, 21-14, 21-18.

Also making it to Sunday's semis are PLDT's Ella and Iza Viray, who bested Biogenic's Roma Joy Doromal and Heather Guino-o, 21-13, 21-18, and Sta. Lucia 1's Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño, who topped Sta. Lucia 2's Bang Pineda and Chay Troncoso, 21-9, 11-21, 15-4.

In the men's division, James Pecaña and AJ Pareja powered Tuguegarao to its first semis appearance with a 21-13 21-14 romp over DeliRush 2's Nichol Jundana and Jeffer Guerrero.

Creamline 1's Krung Arbasto and Jude Garcia, also vying for a second straight title, tripped Army 2's Jason Uy and Josh Barrica, 21-13, 21-18, to march to the semifinals.

Garcia and Arbasto dominated the Pool B via a 4-0 sweep with a 21-8, 21-12 dismantling of Orchard Fresh's Rhenze Hu and Benjaylo Labide.

EVI Construction also barged into the semi-finals as KR Guzman and Doy Barrica eliminated DeliRush 1's Evan Laraya and Joven Camaganakan, 21-12, 21-18.

Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club completed the semis as Deanne Neil de Pedro and Eljhay Ronquillo made quick work of Army 1's Randy Fallorina and Joel Villonson, 21-15, 21-18.