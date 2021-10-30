Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (left) and relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrate with injured Brave Ronald Acuna Jr after defeating the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Atlanta Braves put up seven hitless innings in their 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, seizing the 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Starting rookie pitcher Ian Anderson had four strikeouts through the first five innings to the delight of the Atlanta crowd as it hosted a World Series game for the first time in more than two decades.

Third baseman Austin Riley produced a double to send home Eddie Rosario in the bottom of the third and catcher Travis d'Arnaud brought the fans to their feet with a solo homer in the eighth.

Manager Brian Snitker thanked Anderson after 76 pitches with a dugout handshake before turning to his bullpen, which kept up the momentum even as Astros second baseman Aledmys Diaz ended the Braves' hitless streak with a single in the eighth.

The Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, faced an unforgiving away crowd that kicked off the affair by raining down boos and cries of "cheater" on leadoff hitter Jose Altuve.

The chilly and rainy evening marked only the eighth time two rookie starting pitchers have faced off in a World Series game, as Astros starter Luis Garicia had six strikeouts.