Jonas Sultan is all set for his bantamweight clash with undefeated Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday morning (Manila time).

Sultan, a former world junior bantamweight title contender, tipped the scales at 117.6 pounds — the same weight as Caraballo — on Friday, the eve of their WBO intercontinental bantamweight title clash.

Sultan (17-5, 11 KOs) will be coming in as a huge underdog against Caraballo, who is seen as Puerto Rico's next big-name boxer.

Caraballo (14-0, 14 KOs) is be coming off a knockout victory over Leonardo Baez in March.

Sultan, on the other hand, knocked out Sharone Carter in August.

Backing Sultan is boxing coach Joven Jimenez and his former opponent, IBF junior bantamweight king Jerwin Ancajas.

