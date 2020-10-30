MMA: Folayang bows to taller Australian foe in ONE Singapore card

Former lightweight champion Eduard Folayang of the Philippines was overpowered by his taller Australian opponent in his comeback fight at ONE: Inside the Matrix Friday night at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Folayang had a hard time connecting his strikes against 5-foot-11 Antonio Caruso who dropped him twice in the 3-round lightweight clash.

When the Filipino fighter got close in the first two rounds, Caruso used his superior ground game to pin down Folayang.

Folayang had success landing some of his low kicks and right hands in the third when Caruso chose to engage him in stand-up, but got rocked with another right hook to the head.

The judges awarded Caruso a unanimous decision victory.

It was Folayang's fourth defeat in 5 matches. He now has a record of 22-10.

The last time he won was by a technical decision over Mongolia's Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu in November 2019.

The long layoff appeared to have affected Folayang, who was seen gasping after grappling with Caruso in the first 2 rounds.