MMA: Brandon Vera willing to give Aung La N Sang heavyweight title shot

Reigning ONE heavyweight Brandon “The Truth” Vera said he is willing to give Myanmar’s MMA superstar Aung La N Sang a shot at his heavyweight crown.

Vera said he wants to pay back N Sang for granting him a title shot for the light heavyweight crown, one of the belts the Myanmar champion owns now.

On Friday, N Sang will defend his middleweight title against Dutch fighter Reinier De Ridder.

"I’d give anyone a shot at the heavyweight title if they are in line and challenging, champ-champ included. Of course, he gave me a shot at his championship belt. It would probably seem rude not to," said Vera.

Vera lost the light heavyweight title fight with a devastating second-round knockout defeat to N Sang.

When asked whether or not he would like to challenge Aung La again, Vera had a firm response.

“No way! I am never cutting back down again, ever! I’m done with weight cutting in my career,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vera believes De Ridder will be easy pickings for the Myanmar legend.

“I don’t think this fight is going to be a war. The champ has grown past that. You might see flashes and bangs, even booms when needed,” he said.

“But working with his team at Sanford MMA and coach Henri Hooft, he is becoming a refined warrior. Technique plus power is what you are going to witness this Friday night.”

N Sang will defend the middleweight crown against De Ridder in the main event of ONE: Inside the Matrix on Friday.

The card, which will also feature Eduard Folayang's comeback fight against Australia's Antonio Caruso, will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.