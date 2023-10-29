Volleyball: NU, FEU advance to SSL semifinals

The NU Lady Bulldogs. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- National University extended its unbeaten campaign with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 win over University of the East to make its way to the Final 4 of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Also grabbing a Final 4 Four ticket was Far Eastern University which took down Ateneo de Manila University, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18.

The Lady Bulldogs swept Pool E, while the Lady Tamaraws topped Pool F.

NU will face the winner between Adamson and Arellano while FEU takes on either NCAA champion College of St. Benilde or University of Santo Tomas in the knockout semifinals of the SSL.

St. Benilde stunned twice-to-beat armed University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, to force a decider in the other quarterfinal pairing.

Reigning SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon unloaded 13 points on 11 hits, an ace and a block to lead the way for the Lady Bulldogs, who have yet to yield a single set in another magnificent run so far like their perfect campaign in the inaugural season.

Former UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen and rookie Arah Ellah Panique churned out 10 points each while Evangeline Alinsug and Minierva Maaya had six and five points, respectively.

“Kumukuha po kami ng lakas syempre first kay Lord at sa mga taong nakapailigid sa akin. Sila ‘yung reason kung bakit ko binibigay lagi ‘yung best ko every game,” said reigning MVP Alyssa Solomon.

“Ito papasok na ng semis, dapat huwag kaming magsawa sa pagkatuto every training. Kailangan pa naming mag-improve every game.”

On the other hand, Faida Bakanke rifled in 18 points on 15 attacks and three blocks as FEU scored a repeat win over Ateneo after a 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-10 victory in the preliminary round.

Kiesha Bedonia added 10 points while Chenie Tagaod, Gerzel Petallo and Karyme Isabelle Truz chipped in seven, six and five points, respectively, in FEU’s quick march to the semis.

“Malaking bagay ito dahil nakuha agad namin sa isa at makagpag-prepare agad. Maglalaban pa UST and CSB so mapag-aaralan pa namin both teams kung ano strengths and weaknesses nila para maka-adjust kami. It will be a long preparation for us,” said FEU interim mentor Manolo Refugia.