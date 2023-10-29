UP's Francis Lopez in action against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, October 29, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) — Only a week after their first encounter, round two between Ateneo de Manila University and University of the Philippines did not disappoint.

Even without veteran gunner CJ Cansino and the injured JD Cagulangan, the Fighting Maroons defeated the Blue Eagles, 65-60, at the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament in front of 17,406 fans at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Gerry Abadiano scored 22 points alongside three rebounds and two assists to lead UP, while Francis Lopez, Harold Alarcon, and Malick Diouf combined for 30, with each scoring 10.

“It took a while [para] makuha namin yung rhythm offensively. We were a little bit in a hurry nung first quarter, but maganda rito, yung defense namin, it held up yung Ateneo and I felt that nung huli, we were more patient offensively,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Down by six, Mason Amos hit a booming triple to cut UP's lead to three, 63-60, with 42.9 seconds remaining.

But Ateneo was not able to capitalize on the Fighting Maroons' failed possession as they were not able to even attempt a three-pointer in the next play.

Abadiano then made two free throws to ice the game, and that was enough for UP to get their revenge after losing last week's matchup.

Before this, down by 13 in the second half, the Blue Eagles were able to tie the game after a run that was capped by a jumper by Jared Brown with still 5:55 remaining in the game.

Alarcon stopped the bleeding as he hit a three-pointer in the following possession, and Abadiano extended the lead to five once again after hitting a pull-up jumper at the 4:51 mark

Ateneo then was only down by two after an and-one by JM Credo at the 2:57 mark of the fourth, but Chris Koon made a crucial turnover with still 1:22 remaining.

Lopez made a hook shot in their next possession to create a four-point lead, 61-57, and a Alarcon pull-up jumper with only 45.3 ticks left created another six-point lead for UP.

"Yung effort namin as a team nandiyan. Alam naman namin na natalo kami sa Ateneo nung first round at masakit sa amin yun," said Abadiano.

Brown finished with 18 points to lead Ateneo, while Joe Obasa finished with an 11-point, 16-rebound double-double.

UP moved up to 8-1, while Ateneo fell to fifth place at 4-5.

The Scores:

UP (65) -– Abadiano 22, Alarcon 10, Diouf 10, Lopez 10, Fortea 7, Felicilda 4, Torculas 2, Alter 0, Belmonte 0, Torres 0.

Ateneo (60) — Brown 18, Obasa 11, Amos 10, Quitevis 8, Ballungay 7, Credo 3,

Espinosa 2, Chiu 1, Koon 0, Gomez 0, Tuano 0, Nieto 0, Lazaro 0, Celis 0.

Quarterscores: 11-11, 32-30, 49-39, 65-60