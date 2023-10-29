UAAP: Tigresses overpower La Salle for 4th win in a row

UST star Tacky Tacatac. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The University of Santo Tomas stretched its winning streak to four games after a huge 93-67 victory over De La Salle University, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tigresses improved to 7-2 in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, tying the UP Fighting Maroons at second place. UST has won its game by an average margin of 16.75 points during its winning streak.

Veteran guard Tacky Tacatac led all scorers with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

"I'm very happy na nakuha namin yung panalo today," said Tacatac. "Nung huli medyo nag-relax lang kaya kailangan pa namin yun i-improve. Kailangan talaga start strong then finish strong every single game."

UST completed a season sweep of La Salle, having trounced the Lady Archers 91-57 in their first round encounter last October 8.

In the second round, they led wire-to-wire and built a 50-29 advantage at the break before leading 81-45 in the closing seconds of the third period.

Brigitte Santos followed Tacatac's lead for UST with 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Tantoy Ferrer got 10 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while Kent Pastrana tallied double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. Apple Maglupay seized 13 rebounds to go along with her five points.

"I think this is what we wanted," said long-time Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong. "The scoring output for UST is distributed with the whole team. Our defense today was not [as] consistent as I'd want but the important thing is we got the W today."

Tricia Mendoza led La Salle with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Luisa San Juan had 12 points, five rebounds, and two steals while Bernice Paraiso contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. The Lady Archers fell to a 3-6 record in sixth place.

The scores:

UST 93 – Tacatac 17, Santos 12, Ambos 11, Pastrana 10, Ferrer 10, Villasin 9, Bron 8, Dionisio 6, Soriano 5, Maglupay 5, Danganan 0, Amatong 0, Ly 0, Serrano 0.

DLSU 67 – Paraiso 12, San Juan 12, Mendoza 12, Binaohan 9, Dalisay 7, Bojang 5, Sario 4, Sunga 4, Dela Paz 2, Bacieto 0, Delos Reyes 0.

Quarterscores: 25-15, 50-29, 81-47, 93-67