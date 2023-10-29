UAAP: Adamson overcomes FEU to boost Final Four hopes

Joem Sabandal against Far Eastern University at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 29, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA — Adamson University got a crucial win to boost its hopes of clinching a Final Four spot.

The Soaring Falcons defeated Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The San Marcelino-based squad opened the game by scoring 11 unanswered points, holding FEU scoreless for the first seven minutes of the contest.

Adamson went on to lead by 19, 56-37, with under a minute left in the third quarter, but FEU did not give up just yet.

The Tamaraws managed to get as close as six, 60-54, late in the fourth after AdU did not score a field goal until there were just 51.8 seconds left, but that was the closest that they got in the final quarter as they failed to bank on their buzzer-beating win against Ateneo de Manila University last week.

This win allowed the Soaring Falcons to move to 4-5, while the Tamaraws fell to 3-6.