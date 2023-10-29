Home  >  Sports

UAAP: Adamson overcomes FEU to boost Final Four hopes

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2023 04:16 PM

Joem Sabandal against Far Eastern University at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 29, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
MANILA — Adamson University got a crucial win to boost its hopes of clinching a Final Four spot.

The Soaring Falcons defeated Far Eastern University, 63-54, in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The San Marcelino-based squad opened the game by scoring 11 unanswered points, holding FEU scoreless for the first seven minutes of the contest.

Adamson went on to lead by 19, 56-37, with under a minute left in the third quarter, but FEU did not give up just yet.

The Tamaraws managed to get as close as six, 60-54, late in the fourth after AdU did not score a field goal until there were just 51.8 seconds left, but that was the closest that they got in the final quarter as they failed to bank on their buzzer-beating win against Ateneo de Manila University last week.

This win allowed the Soaring Falcons to move to 4-5, while the Tamaraws fell to 3-6. 

