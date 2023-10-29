Grethcel Soltones of the Petro Gazz Angels in action against Nxled. PVL Media

MANILA -- The Petro Gazz Angels displayed their poise in crunch time situations to fend off Nxled, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22, in the 2nd PVL All-Filipino Conference 2023 on Saturday at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

The Angels improved their record to 3-0, tying the Creamline Cool Smashers at the top of the league standings.

It was a tough outing for the veteran Petro Gazz squad, particularly in the third set where they trailed late before Djanel Cheng anchored their finishing kick.

Nxled had a 20-18 lead after a Jho Maraguinot attack, but the Angels won seven of the next nine rallies to snatch the win and complete the sweep with Cheng twice catching the Nxled defense off-guard with 1-2 plays.

"We expected Nxled to put up a good fight. They have a good system and good coach," said Petro Gazz assistant mentor Stephen Patrona, who took over from head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas. "This is a very big win for us since our next games will be against tough teams."

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas led Petro Gazz with 15 points while Grethcel Soltones and Jonah Sabete had 11 and 10 points; Cheng finished with five.

Lycha Ebon and Camille Victoria had 10 points in losing efforts for Nxled, which dropped to 1-2.

In the first game of the out-of-town double-header, F2 Logistics got a vintage performance from Ara Galang in a 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Galeries.

Galang scored 14 points to take Player of the Game honors as the Cargo Movers cruised even without Myla Pablo, who sat out the game due to illness.