NU captain Sarah Barredo. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University turned back last season's runner-up, the University of the Philippines, to gain a share of the top spot in the UAAP Season 86 women's badminton tournament on Sunday.

NU escaped with a 3-2 triumph in the tie held at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center.

Skipper Sarah Barredo exhibited her vintage form for the Lady Bulldogs en route to a 21-18, 21-10 triumph over Aldreen Concepcion in the deciding singles match. NU duplicated their win over the Fighting Maroons in the battle for the bronze in Season 82.

Barredo earlier put NU back in the lead as she and Lee-Anne De Leon took down Andrea Abalos and Kimberly Lao, 21-18, 21-12, in the first doubles match, restoring the advantage set by Ysabel Amora's upset of Susmita Ramos, 15-21, 21-8, 22-20, in the opening singles match.

"Actually, happy talaga ko kasi sabi ko lang sa kanila nothing to lose tayo dito, tayo ang underdogs. Magpakamatay kayo para sa puntos at huwag kayong magbigay ng easy points. And yun ang ginawa nila today," NU head coach Jaime Llanes said.

Last year's top rookie Anthea Gonzalez maintained her unbeaten run this season to keep UP in the fight with another three-game escape, this time against Karyll Rio, 21-9, 12-21, 21-16, in the second singles match, and a two-set win along with Ramos over Jeya Pinlac and Gwyneth Desacola, 21-14, 21-19, in the second doubles rubber.

Meanwhile, Jochelle Alvarez kept Ateneo de Manila University unbeaten with a similar heroic act in the third singles decider over Sofia Ignacio of University of Santo Tomas, completing the 3-2 victory.

The second-year Blue Eagle linked up with captain Mika De Guzman to put the reigning back-to-back champions in the 2-1 tie advantage after the first doubles rubber, 21-17, 21-18, against Jennifer Saladaga and Rhafi Santos.

De La Salle University completed the winners' circle as the side broke through with its first win of the season, taking down Adamson University 4-1.

Mia Manguilimotan and captain Palma Cruz outlasted Katherine Dulay and Justine Barasona, 21-18, 21-14, to clinch the victory for the Lady Green Shuttlers.

NU and Ateneo will take on UST and De La Salle in search of their respective third straight wins, as UP will attempt to get back on track against Adamson on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the same Cubao venue.