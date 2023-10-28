Jeff Napa against DLSU. Photo by UAAP Media

MANILA — Playing without most key players, National University saw its win streak halted to five in a defeat against De La Salle University.

The Bulldogs missed the services of Steve Nash Enriquez, Jolo Manansala, and Reinhard Jumamoy due to injuries, but Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa offered no excuses following their second defeat in nine games.

“‘Di naman sila ganun kabigat na nawala eh. Meron akong 16 players so ang mabigat, yung hindi kami mag-perform better,” he said during post-game.

For Napa, what was lacking in his squad was their effort during the game, and this was evident in how they were outrebounded by La Salle, 48-35.

“Yung effort, yun ang mabigat. Kung wala kaming effort, ganito yung mangyayari sa'min,” said the former sniper.

“Hindi rason yung mga nawala dito. Ang kwestyon ko dito yung effort na binigay namin in today’s game, yun yung wala eh. Ikaw ba naman magbigay ka ng 20 offensive rebounds sa kalaban mo eh, di ko alam kung mananalo kami sa ganong sitwasyon.”

“It’s all about effort.”

Moving forward, however, Napa said that the aforementioned players are expected to return to NU’s practices starting next week.

“Tapos na yung operation niya, it was successful, so hopefully by next week nageensayo na yun,” revealed Napa, speaking about Enrqiuez’s jaw injury that he sustained during their last game against UE.

He added that Jumamoy and Manansala were only out due to precautionary reasons.

“Safety-precaution lang,” Napa said.

“Together with Reinhard and Jolo, at least magiging maganda na yung approach namin. Good thing makakapagpahinga, but trabaho na ulit kami by Monday. Hopefully, kumpleto na kami.”

“We have to move forward, we’ll see kung anong mangyayari ulit.”