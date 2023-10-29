McGregor was close to fighting Pacquiao '2-3 years ago'

Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor and former world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao. Christian Bruna, EPA-EFE and Yonhap via EPA-EFE.

MANILA -- Former UFC champion Conor McGregor confirmed that he came close to fighting Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao "two or three years ago" in Saudi Arabia.

McGregor, who used to be UFC's most bankable star, was in

Saudi Arabia to watch the boxing match between Tyson Fury and MMA's Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou lost a narrow decision against boxing champion Fury and McGregor felt someone has to stand up for MMA.

"One of us in the MMA sphere is going to have to put a dint in the boxing run," said McGregor in a report by Daily Mail. "We’re going to have to get in, switch the roles and get a win. And now it’s MMA time."

"I feel like I’m the person that can do that."

He felt he had the opportunity if his supposed fight with Pacquiao pushed through.

"His excellency (Mohammad bin Salman) set myself and Manny Pacquiao together. There was a discussion, it was close for us to fight in Saudi Arabia about two or three years ago now," said MgGregor.

But a serious injury during his fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021 shelved the super fight.

He broke his tibia, forcing him to sit out from professional fighting.

McGregor said he is now ready to get back into action and might enter the Octagon again in April.

"I would have loved a December fight, I would have dialled in but I want to be honest not just to myself but also my fans," he said.

"April is a lovely run up for me and I’d be happy with that. I’m in a good spot, I’ve been training - I’ve been leaving also. But I’ve been training and April seems like a good time to come back."

"It’s almost three years now that I’ve been left from my way of living. So I’m eager to get back."