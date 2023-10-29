Jerom Lastimosa with the Adamson Falcons. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson University will be without Jerom Lastimosa as it enters the crucial part of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

After being diagnosed with a full anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, the 5-foot-10 guard will miss the rest of the season -- putting an abrupt end to his collegiate career.

Despite this development, the Soaring Falcons managed to rise over uncertainty as they scored a victory against Far Eastern University on Sunday.

This, according to Lastimosa, was the best way for his teammates to show him their support.

“Kanina nga, parang nagplano sila na ilagay yung pangalan ko sa jersey. So sinabi ni coach Nash [Racela] na no need to do that kasi kung gusto niyong i-honor kay Jerom ‘tong laro na ito,” Lastimosa told reporters during a post-game press conference.

“Pakita niyo sa laro.”

In line with this, Racela added that it will take the effort of the whole squad to carry the load as they hope to move up the ranks in hopes of clinching a spot in the next round.

“Yung Jerom Lastimosa, mahirap punuan. It will be a collective thing for the team so, from player number one to player number 15,” said the Adamson mentor.

“It’s going to be a collective contribution from everyone. We’re not specific to guys like Joem [Sabandal], [Matthew Montebon], Matt [Erolon], and even Jed [Colonia]. They all have the responsibilities.”

Lastimosa, on his part, vowed that he will remain with the squad and in doing so, delay his knee operation until the squad plays their last game of the season.

“Nung in-offer ko sa kanya yung surgery, sabi niya: ‘Father, we’ll have it right after the season,’ dahil gusto niyang kumanta sa loob ng court sa last game ng Adamson for this season,” revealed Adamson athletics director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM.

“He will be singing the Adamson hymn with the community as his last dance for his collegiate career.”

Lastimosa then said that he will also remain focused on remaining patient as he begins his journey back to his superstar form.

“Hindi naman [ako] nape-pressure kasi I think normal naman sa lahat ng athletes yung magkaroon ka ng ganitong injury. Sad to say ACL siya. So, move on, focus na lang muna sa next step kung paano ako makakabalik sa paglalaro ng basketball,” he said.

Lastimosa then expressed his gratitude towards his Klasmeyts who are continuously pouring in their support for him.

“Lagi akong nagpapasalamat sa Adamson community kasi andiyan sila na laging naka-support sa amin through ups and downs.”

“Win or lose, nandiyan sila lagi. We [will] continue our best para lang manalo lagi every game. We [will] always try our best na makapasok kami sa Final Four and of course, make it to the finals.”