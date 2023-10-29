Jaja helps JT Marvelous stay unbeaten in V.League

Jaja Santiago prepares to serve for JT Marvelous. Photo courtesy of JT Marvelous on x (@Marvelous_JT)

Jaja Santiago helped JT Marvelous maintain its perfect start in the 2023-24 V.League, while Jia de Guzman and the Denso Airybees got their breakthrough win.

JT Marvelous swept the Okayama Seagulls, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16, on Sunday at the Zip Arena Okayama to improve to 4-0 in the season.

Santiago contributed nine points on eight kills and a block, while American import Andrea Drews had 19 points on 14 kills, three aces, and two rejections.

JT Marvelous is tied with Hisamitsu Springs at the top of the league standings.

Denso, meanwhile, pulled off a 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 triumph over the Kurobe Aqua Fairies at the Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena, also on Sunday.

De Guzman came off the bench in the third and fourth sets for Denso in their win.

Leading the way for the Airybees was Minami Nakamoto with 26 points on 20 attacks, three blocks, and three aces.

Denso improved to 1-1.

JT Marvelous and Denso will face off on November 4 at the Park Arena Komaki.